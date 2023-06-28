Five Guys burger sold on Korean secondhand market for US$77, sparks criticism

The post was uploaded on Monday afternoon to Danggeun Market and read: “Two basic cheeseburgers and all-topping fries large size.” The set was bought at 2 p.m.

The price marked on the post was more than double the regular price of the set (40,700 won), drawing criticism among local netizens.

Multiple comments criticizing the seller were posted on major South Korean internet communities with hundreds of comments expressing shock at the seller's audacity.