Five Guys burger sold on Korean secondhand market for US$77, sparks criticism
A post on a secondhand market platform has gone viral for selling a Five Guys burger set for 100,000 won ($77). The popular US burger chain's first store in South Korea officially opened its doors on Monday.
The post was uploaded on Monday afternoon to Danggeun Market and read: “Two basic cheeseburgers and all-topping fries large size.” The set was bought at 2 p.m.
The price marked on the post was more than double the regular price of the set (40,700 won), drawing criticism among local netizens.
Multiple comments criticizing the seller were posted on major South Korean internet communities with hundreds of comments expressing shock at the seller's audacity.
Some commentators claimed that selling burgers on a secondhand market is in breach of local food sanitation laws.
However, takeout restaurant food can be traded on the platform if it is still in its original packaging and untouched, a Dangeun Market official said to local media.
Since its grand opening on Monday, hundreds of people have been lining up at the Five Guys store in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.
On Monday, the store saw some 400 people lining up even before the scheduled opening time of 11 a.m., according to local media reports.
About 700 people reportedly visited the restaurant before noon that day, despite the rainy weather.
On Tuesday, there was also a line of over a hundred people before the restaurant's opening time.
Lim Jae-seong
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network