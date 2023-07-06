4,000 unregistered foreign babies born in South Korea — where are they?

Human rights activists have raised concerns over the unregistered babies born to foreign mothers, saying they could be victims of similar infanticide or abandonment cases.

“Among them, there will be many babies exposed to crime or alienated from essential welfare. I guess there will be many babies born by unregistered immigrants. It is a problem that the government has no will to track those babies,” said an activist of the local civic group Universal Birth Registration who requested not to be named.

“Even if it tries to track them to find out their whereabouts, it’s also a problem because the government has no information about foreign mothers. They are 'ghost babies' who exist but do not exist in Korea.”

The Ministry of Justice estimated in 2017 that of 251,0000 foreign nationals that had illegal residence status, over 5,000 were under 19, though this includes children born outside the country.

Human rights watchdogs say that when adding this number to the 4,000 unregistered births and other children not covered by the system, the total number of unregistered foreign children could be as high as 20,000.

Activists stress that anyone born in Korea should be able to register their birth in Korea.

“The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child has urged Korea several times that all children born in Korea should have their birth registered, regardless of their parents’ nationality, residence status and irregular migration status,” said Kim Jin, a lawyer who works for the Seoul-based nonprofit Dooru.

“Currently, the state does not even know the exact status of foreign children and does not manage them properly.”

In June last year, a group of opposition lawmakers led by Rep. Kwon In-suk proposed a bill on the birth registration of foreign children.

The bill aims to provide a basis for immigrants who are here illegally to register their children’s birth. Last month, Rep. So Byeong-chul of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea proposed a similar bill to protect undocumented immigrants who register their children from punishment or deportation. Both bills are awaiting review by the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

Lee Jaeeun

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network