12th Mekong - Ganga Cooperation Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bangkok

The meeting was co-chaired by Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, and Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR.

The Meeting reviewed the progress of the MGC over the past 23 years and discussed ways forward for MGC cooperation.

The Meeting agreed to expedite the construction of the India - Myanmar - Thailand Trilateral Highway to enhance connectivity between the Mekong sub-region and the Indian sub-continent, as well as the signing of the Motor Vehicle Agreement and related documents to facilitate seamless connectivity among India, Myanmar and Thailand and its eastward extension to the Lao PDR, Cambodia and Viet Nam.