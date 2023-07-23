S Korean police investigating suspicious parcel after unknown gas detected

The Cheonan Seobuk Police Station received a report that an unidentified parcel, wrapped around an A4-sized plastic bag, was delivered to a home in Cheonan, 85 kilometres south of Seoul, at 12:41 p.m. Saturday. The package was found to have been delivered from Taiwan, police said.

Police and a team of explosive ordnance disposal experts were immediately dispatched to the scene. They took away the suspicious package for further investigation after an X-ray scan of the package found an unidentified gas inside.

It was the latest in more than 1,600 suspicious international parcels reported across the nation over the past several days. Despite fears, they could contain hazardous or poisonous material, no such substances have been found.

In most parcels, lip balm or other cheap products were found, with some packages delivered empty.