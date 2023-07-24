2,000 ‘suspicious packages’ reported in S Korea; police find no hazardous materials

As of Monday morning, the National Police Agency has tallied 2,141 reports of packages of an unidentified nature received by individuals in South Korea since the first case was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials have examined 587 of the parcels, which were sent from various locations overseas, and found no traces of hazardous materials such as biochemical or radioactive materials.

The rest were found to have been reported by mistake.

The police initially investigated the packages as possibly part of an elaborate terrorist attack against citizens, after the three people who opened the first package Thursday in Ulsan were hospitalized with symptoms of respiratory problems, nausea and partial paralysis of the fingers. But an examination by the Agency for Defense Development found no harmful substance, and it was presumed that the unidentified gas that the victims inhaled was caused by a chemical reaction from the adhesive used to put the box together.

A similar scare spread on Saturday in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, when an X-ray of a package sent from Taiwan suggested that there could be unidentified gas inside, prompting the deployment of a military bomb disposal unit. A closer examination detected no gas inside the box, and the police officially closed the case Sunday.