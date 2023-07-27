South Korean POWs still held in NK, 70 years after armistice

The destinies of numerous POWs who fought for South Korea’s freedom against communist adversaries during the 1950-53 Korean War were marked by tragedy in North Korea. While some were assimilated into the North Korean military, others were forced to endure decades of hard labour in mines and various locations, subjected to perilous and gruelling conditions until they died or were unable to continue working due to old age.

Such treatment of POWs in North Korea is a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions, which state that POWs must always be treated humanely in all circumstances and protected against any act of violence and mistreatment.

But in the oppressive shadows of North Korea, defying authority meant facing dire consequences. As a result, POWs had no choice but to endure, counting the agonizing moments, and yearning for an opportunity and the support of the South Korean government finally to return home and reunite with their loved ones.

“Those who resist the authorities in North Korea not only endure beatings but also vanish overnight, leaving their fate unknown to everyone,” Yoo said.

“So, many people opted to feign compliance, patiently waiting for the right moment. They endured these hardships with the hope that over time, inter-Korean relations would improve one day.”

Yoo personally had to relinquish the hopes of repatriation he had clung to for over four decades. He was determined to defect to South Korea, even though it meant risking his life, amidst the fervent atmosphere that enveloped the Korean Peninsula in the wake of the historic first inter-Korean summit in June 2000.

“I had hoped that President Kim Dae-jung would make an appeal to Kim Jong-il, allowing elderly prisoners of war like myself, who longed to return to our hometowns after being manipulated for such a long time by North Korea until the age of 60. We have discarded items as if we were just objects,” Yoo said.

“But when the South Korean president came, there were no words spoken on our behalf, and I came to realize that I couldn’t rely on anyone else for my salvation,” he said.

Yoo escaped from North Korea on July 27, 2000, by crossing the Tumen River and eventually made it to South Korea on Aug. 30 of that year.

“I knew that getting caught could mean death,” Yoo said. “But if fate was on my side, I believed I could safely make it through.”

After arriving in South Korea, he became aware of the large number of South Korean soldiers who had disappeared during the Korean War. He also learned about the general lack of awareness among people regarding the reality of POWs.

Yoo faced probing questions, including accusations that he might have been a spy dispatched by the North Korean regime.

“The responsibility to testify and speak on behalf of those who were detained as prisoners of war in North Korea, shedding light on the duration of their detention, the reasons behind it, and the conditions they endured, is a burden that I felt upon returning from North Korea,” Yoo said.

“Those who have been left behind in North Korea cannot fulfil this role.”

Between 1994 and 2010, a total of 80 POWs detained in North Korea defected to South Korea. As of July, only 13 of them are still alive, with an average age of 93 or 94, according to Mulmangcho, a civic group supporting defective POWs. Under the Kim Jong-un regime, no prisoner of war has managed to reach South Korea.

None of these elderly individuals are able to move freely, and only around five of them can move with assistance.

Yoo is considered somewhat luckier compared to the countless other POWs whom North Korea has refused to repatriate, despite the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement.

The agreement clearly stipulates the release and repatriation of all POWs held by each side, but unfortunately, many South Korean POWs remain in North Korean custody, their fates unresolved.

During the Korean War, approximately 82,000 South Korean soldiers were estimated to be missing in action, according to the UN forces. However, only a final count of 8,343 South Korean POWs were repatriated from April 1953 to January 1954.

The significant discrepancy suggests that a substantial number of South Korean POWs were likely forcibly detained in North Korea. At least 50,000 POWs from South Korea were not repatriated, according to the UN Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights in North Korea.

But North Korea has never officially recognized the existence of POWs, except for the ones who were repatriated.

On the contrary, the South Korean and UN forces followed the principle of respecting the free will of POWs and repatriated all North Korean and Chinese POWs who wished to return. A total of 75,823 North Korean POWs were sent home.

“The repatriation of prisoners of war has been unfair,” Yoo lamented.

“Exchanges should adhere to the principle of reciprocity, but there is a significant disparity in the number of prisoners of war repatriated from South and North Korea.”

South Korea has failed to bring home any additional POWs from North Korea.

governments, even during the three inter-Korean summits held between 2000 and 2018, with no mention of the thorny issue in the joint statements from the summits.

Now 23 long years since his escape to South Korea, Yoo’s face bears a weary and disheartened expression. His heart weighs heavy, he said, with the disappointment of unfulfilled hopes for significant change over the years.

“Now, the problem has persisted for too long, and I find myself questioning what can be resolved at this point. Sadly, the majority of the South Korean prisoners of war have already passed away, and North Korea persists in making false claims,” Yoo said.

“Prisoners of war always carry deep-seated resentment. So at the very least, we should document these experiences in history, so we can preserve them and potentially use them if there arises an opportunity in the future for North Korea to offer an apology,” he said.

Despite North Korea’s refusal, Yoo said the South Korean government should continue to persevere in its efforts to bring POWs home.

“Why should the country bring back elderly soldiers who were prisoners of war? What’s the importance of doing so? Some might ask this,” Yoo said.

Bringing back elderly soldiers who were POWs holds significant importance in recognizing their contributions to fighting for their country’s freedom and motivating future generations to serve their country with dedication and pride.

If the country fails to demonstrate accountability and care for its veterans, it may deter others from willingly stepping up to serve in times of war, he said. Given that the Korean Peninsula is still technically at war, it is critical to address the issue.

“If the country doesn’t take responsibility for prisoners of war, who will be willing to go to the front line if war breaks out?” Yoo asked.

“We have to remember that the Korean War is not yet over.”

Ji Da-gyum

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network