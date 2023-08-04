Yoon orders unlimited air-conditioned buses for Jamboree participant to cope with heat wave

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Jamboree Committee came under criticism as it was found to have neglected police and fire authorities’ requests to halt the opening ceremony as the number of heat-related patients increased. The organizing committee did not immediately stop the event, cancelling only the fireworks, and continued the event for an additional 20 minutes, according to local reports.

The organizing committee explained that it was to avoid confusion and ensure the safety of the participants. “If we suddenly stopped the ceremony, the teens could have become more frightened and the panic might lead to additional safety problems,” said Choi.

In addition to the scouts’ heat-induced health problems, hygiene issues including spoiled food and unmanaged facilities have also been raised. According to reports, eggs with mold were given to some participants.

“The eggs with mold were immediately discarded, and no participants ate them. We will thoroughly investigate the distribution process,” an organizing committee official said.

The local media reports have also pointed out the insufficient number of toilets, showers and changing rooms, as well as the poor condition of the facilities.

Family members of scouts participating in the Jamboree have been raising concerns on social media. “Basic needs are not enabled with no tents, food or water provided. This is scary and disappointing,” one parent who sent her two daughters to the Jamboree commented.

Son‘s troop spent their 1st night of Jamboree in a school gym due to delayed arrival. Spending their 2nd night on the ground because they don’t have a campsite, tents nor cots or gear. They seem to be in good spirits for now, but I‘m heartbroken for his dream to be turning into a nightmare,” another parent who had sent her son to the Jamboree commented on the World Scout Jamboree Facebook page.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ordered Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook to “stay at the Jamboree site until the end of the event and ensure the safety of 43,000 participants from 159 countries.”

Han also ordered the Defense Ministry to promptly dispatch military doctors and personnel to support facility repair and expansions. To cool down, more ice will be provided to participants, Han added.

Han stressed that all information should be transparently informed to the public and the media through regular briefings every day.

Gender Equality Vice Minister Lee Ki-soon held a press conference Thursday afternoon and confirmed that one country had sent an official letter to the Korean government, raising concerns about the weather and facility management. “We cannot disclose information about the country (which sent the letter),” said Lee.

Regarding rumors that some members of the participating countries have returned to their home countries, Lee stressed that “no country has withdrawn from the event.”

On reports that medications for heat-related illnesses have run out, Lee said, “We are trying to secure related medications and drugs as quickly as possible.” The Jamboree Committee has reportedly requested help from nearby hospitals and the North Jeolla Provincial Office.

Lee added that 240 additional cleaning personnel will be deployed to manage showers and toilets, and the number of cleaning times will be expanded from three times a day to once an hour.

“The monsoon season was longer and the heat wave was more severe than expected. We are sorry for the difficulties and insufficient management,” Lee said.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo chaired an unscheduled Cabinet meeting at Yoon’s request to discuss the budget for the annual Jamboree, which draws more than 43,000 teenagers from 158 countries.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, a member of the Jamboree’s organizing committee, issued an emergency directive for mobile hospitals, ambulances and air-conditioning units. The previous day, the ministry raised its heat warning to the highest level for the first time in years.

“We’re dealing with an unprecedented heat wave, but this can’t be an excuse. We will use every resource to make sure that the scouts finish what they have come for without any safety issues,” Han said, adding that Yoon is fully briefed on the issue.

The South Korean leader, away on vacation, had instructed officials to provide air-conditioned buses and trucks carrying cold water for the giant camp, hours ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

“We need better food right away and interagency support to deal with problems at the camp,” Yoon was quoted as saying by his office during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Han and Interior Minister Lee.

Safety concerns have already prompted organizers to reduce outdoor activities at the camp, a gathering that takes place every four years in different locations around the world. Korea spent six years preparing for the in-person gathering at a campsite built on land reclaimed from the sea.

Previously organizers brushed off overall health worries over the treeless area lacking shelter from the heat, saying no other options were viable. A sudden cancellation could lead to greater panic, they said.

“The camp participants came from afar, and have not yet adjusted to the local weather,” Choi Chang-haeng, secretary-general of the Jamboree’s organizing committee, said at a press briefing.

Choi Si-young and Lee Jung-youn

The Korean Herald

Asia News Network