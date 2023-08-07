Jamboree woes; South Korean government tries to improve conditions

Companies did not stand idle, either. Hyundai Heavy Industries sent manpower and equipment to repair and increase shower stalls and other facilities. About 20 other companies and institutions supplied bottled water, sports drinks and other goods. The Korean Buddhist Jogye Order opened about 170 temples across the country as campsites or lodgings for jamboree participants. The government and private sector have teamed up to run the rest of the event better.

Saemangeum is a vast tree-less area of reclaimed land and lacks protection from the summer heat. Early August is the hottest period of summer in South Korea. To begin with, it was problematic to host a jamboree in the area without shade during the period.

But North Jeolla Province defeated Goseong in the mountainous Gangwon Province in 2015 to become South Korea's candidate site. Six years ago in 2017, the province made a successful bid for the 25th World Scout Jamboree.

But preparations for the largest-ever jamboree have been disappointing, though the province and the organizing committee spent six years and more than 100 billion won ($76 million) on preparations.

The Saemangeum campsite area is flat, low-lying and was developed as farmland, so concerns about the site being waterlogged were raised several times. North Jeolla Province said it did drainage works but it did not fix the problem properly. It rained last month, flooding parts of the campsite. It was not only difficult to pitch a tent, but also mosquitoes and insects bred in the standing water. Showers and bathrooms were insufficient and unclean. Foreign news media began to report the seriousness of the situation. It was a national disgrace.

If the event had been well prepared, the situation would not have come to this. There were issues even with basic sanitary facilities. Fortunately, though belatedly, organizers say conditions are improving thanks to the government's emergency responses and help from the private sector.

The top priority now is to do the best possible job of running the jamboree and ensure participants return home safe with better impressions of the host country.

After the event is over, the government must examine the problems in detail. An array of issues including campsite selection, failure to drain the site and budget execution must be investigated. Related officials must be held responsible for the lack of preparation.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network