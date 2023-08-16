New ‘smart fabric’ generates power from sweat, movements

South Korean researchers have developed a new type of fabric that can generate electricity from sweat and body movements, opening a new chapter of next-generation smart clothes.

According to the Korea Institute of Science and Technology on Tuesday, two teams of researchers at the institute’s electronic materials research centre came up with a stretchable, washable energy-harvesting fabric that enables biomechanical and biochemical power generation.

The researchers weaved two different fabrics, which were equipped with a triboelectric generator (TEG) and a perspiration electric generator (PEG), together to create the new fabric. TEGs can transform mechanical power generated from body movements into electric energy. PEGs can produce electric energy as liquids such as water and sweat move along the fibres.

Previously, TEGs had limitations as their energy efficiency decreased due to humidity from sweat, and PEGs could produce little power, so it was difficult to put them to actual use.