South Korea to double foreign worker quota

During the public-private joint regulatory innovation strategy meeting at Guro Digital Complex in Seoul on Thursday, President Yoon Suk Yeol called for deregulations on hiring foreign workers.

“There are people who can work, and there are companies that want and need them. If regulations that do not fit the reality block it, we have to fix it promptly,” he said. “In order to cope with the current population crisis, there is an urgent need for a flexible labor supply that meets labor demand.”

The government will improve the employment permit system to ease the situation in which about 213,000 jobs are vacant due to low birth rates and a decrease in the local population.