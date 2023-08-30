Kakao Pay available in major retail locations in Thailand

Central Retail, one of Thailand's largest retail corporations, now supports Kakao Pay at over 3,000 of its locations. These include department stores like Central World and Central Embassy, drugstores such as Kiyoshi Matsumoto and retail outlets like Muji and Tops Club.

Starting later in the third quarter, ride-sharing service Grab will also incorporate Kakao Pay as a payment option in its app.

Kakao Pay will also be accepted at various malls, pharmacies and transport services, particularly in Thailand's frequented tourist locations.