Kathmandu starts dumping truckloads of cables at landfill

KMC officials said that as the local unit doesn’t have any alternative place to dump the collected wires, it has started sending the heap to Banchare Danda, where the Valley’s garbage is dumped.

The KMC had started the wire removal drive on May 8, after giving a 15-day ultimatum to internet service providers (ISPs) as it didn’t get support from the ministries and other stakeholders.

KMC spokesman Nabin Man Manandhar claimed that the task is now halted due to rain. But city police say the work was discontinued after some ISPs cut wires haphazardly in Battisputali area.

“We were compelled to halt our task as some ISP staff cut wires haphazardly in Battisputali area,” said Raju Nath Pandy, chief of city police. “We stopped removing the cables after we got complaints.”

Pandey said they are going to talk to the ISP companies and resume the drive soon. He said the city has been cutting the tangled wires only after consultation with internet providers.