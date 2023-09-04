South Korean YouTubers' revenue surges, top earners dominate share

The top 1 % of YouTubers accounted for 25 % of this total revenue, earning an average annual income of 713 million won ( US$540,755.81 ), according to data. In the same year, the top 1 % of all workers in South Korea had an average income of 417 million won ( US$316,308.05 ).

Apart from YouTube's expanding influence in the country, the growth coincided with a spike in the number of registered YouTubers in the government database. Ever since "content creator" was recognized as an official occupation by the National Tax Service in 2019, registrations jumped from 2,776 to 34,219 by 2021, official data showed.