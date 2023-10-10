John Lee Ka-chiu thanks Thai PM for backing HK's entry into RCEP

The chief executive expressed his hope that Hong Kong and Thailand can maintain a close relationship and strengthen economic and trade cooperation.

Lee said that the SAR can serve as an important hub connecting the Chinese mainland with other economies and make contributions to promoting regional economic development to achieve mutual benefits.

Noting that Hong Kong is fully committed in promoting people-to-people bonds with regions along the Belt and Road, particularly Southeast Asian countries, Lee said that tens of thousands of Thai residents living in Hong Kong have brought vibrancy to the city's diverse culture and made significant contributions to its socio-economic development.

He added that it is encouraging that the tourism industry in the Southeast Asian market has rapidly recovered, with the number of Thai visitors to Hong Kong between June and August this year exceeding 90 % of the level before the pandemic.

Lee said that the HKSAR government looks forward to continuing to collaborate with the Thai government to promote cultural exchanges.

Also attending the meeting were Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Cheuk Wing-hing; Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun; Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung; Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah; and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Carol Yip Man-kuen.

Wang Zhan

China Daily

Asia News Network