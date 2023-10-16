Thai PM arrive to attend China's Belt and Road Forum

The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) will be held from Tuesday to Wednesday, as China celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

More than 4,000 delegates from over 140 countries and 30-plus international organizations have confirmed their attendance which includes Hungary's populist Viktor Orban, Russia's Vladimir Putin, and a minister of the Afghan Taliban.

There will be three high-level forums for in-depth discussions on connectivity, green development, and the digital economy. Additionally, six thematic forums will be conducted in parallel under the topics of trade connectivity, people-to-people bonds, think tank exchanges, clean silk roads, subnational cooperation, and maritime cooperation, according to Xinhua News.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is pushing to make the BRI smaller and greener, and to move from big-ticket projects like dams to high-tech ones such as digital finance and e-commerce platforms. Analysts said the aim is to aid a broader push for a world order that is multipolar and gives the global south more agency, rather than one dominated by Washington and its allies, according to Reuters.