Group 14, SK Materials to run Asia's largest EV silicon plant in S. Korea

“(SK Materials Group 14), the joint venture in Sangju, is Asia’s first electric vehicle-scale silicon anode manufacturing facility that will go online very soon in the next month or so, along with the second plant currently under construction,” Group 14 Technologies CEO Rick Luebbe told The Korea Herald in a recent interview.

Using a modular system, which standardizes the manufacturing process with high efficiency, the plant will start production of Group 14’s flagship active silicon battery material, called SCC55, with an initial annual capacity of 2,000 metric tons -- equivalent to 10 gigawatt-hours of battery capacity and enough for 100,000 to 200,000 units of electric cars.

The Sangju plant signifies the importance of the partnership with SK because its production module will be applied to Group 14’s fully-owned commercial factory in Moses Lake, Washington – the second of its kind -- next year.

Emphasizing the significance of dual sourcing for the introduction of new technologies, Luebbe said that the automotive industry can’t simply base a platform on a technology that can only be accessed from one potential supplier.

“We’ve sought out the best partner to enable an independent second source for those automotive customers, and we picked SK because of their leadership in batteries,” he said.

The battery industry is showing strong interest in pushing forward the technological transition from graphite-based lithium-ion batteries to using more advanced anode materials like silicon, according to the CEO.