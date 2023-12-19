South Korea overseas construction orders to surpass $30B for 4th year

The total overseas orders that Korean builders have received as of Dec. 15 this year amounted to $29.25 billion, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Monday. The figure is a 7.2% increase from the $27.29 billion tallied in the same period last year.

Overseas construction orders have risen steadily over the past few years, recording $22.3 billion in 2019, $35.1 billion in 2020, $30.6 billion in 2021 and $31 billion in 2022.

Given the usual surge in orders toward the year-end, it remains to be seen if this year's $35 billion target will be met.

Korea's biggest clients this year were the United States and Saudi Arabia.