20 snow leopards of threatened species counted in first-ever census in Kishtwar

The census, conducted by an official team, has captured 20 snow leopards in camera traps in the Kishtwar High Altitude National Park and also in the South-Eastern Padder in the Kishtwar district. The study has yielded significant results, showcasing a substantial presence of snow leopards in the areas.

An official said that the sightings were reported at 30 locations where an adult with two cubs were also captured in the camera thereby confirming the breeding status of snow leopards in Kishtwar.

The J&K’s wildlife protection department had recently initiated a study on snow leopard population assessment and biodiversity documentation of protected areas in Kishtwar.