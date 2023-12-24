South Korea’s architects discuss how to make public spaces more inclusive

“Space for All: Exploring Impact of Public Architecture on Civic Life,” a forum organized by The Korea Herald to recap its seven-part series published in August, weighed in on insights and behind-the-scenes stories of public projects led by seven architects.

The forum took place at Seoul Hall of Urbanism and Architecture — an old tax office annex that the city relaunched in March 2019 as an open space to involve citizens in public discourse on architecture and city landscape.

“This fancy building is a piece of public architecture, and no other venue could be better suited for this forum,” said Kang Bum-joon, a Seoul National University professor of urban design, who moderated the forum.

Kang underscored not overly commercializing or using the private sector to leverage setting up public spaces, saying what developers have in mind does not always translate to what the public needs the most.

“Public spaces should be as public as they can be,” Kang said.