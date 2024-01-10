Tshering Tobgay’s PDP wins Bhutan elections; PM Modi congratulates

According to the Bhutan Broadcasting Service, PDP swept 30 out of the 47 National Assembly seats and Bhutan Tendrel Party secured 17 seats.

This was Bhutan’s fourth general election since transitioning from a traditional monarchy to a parliamentary form of government 15 years back.

The Election Commission of Bhutan is expected to make its final declaration on Wednesday.

This time, the elections in Bhutan, a country which uses the “Gross National Happiness” index in place of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), on economic growth and opportunity.