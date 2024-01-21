Kim Jong Un's daughter's mature look sparks successor rumours

“As for his daughter, he has taken her around to military facilities. So I think he is keeping his options open.”

Referring to the displays of affection between Kim and Ju Ae, he said: “While (Kim Yo Jong) is the big bad wolf of North Korea, Kim is offering a softer side with his daughter.”

The North Korean leader was shown hugging and planting a kiss on Ju Ae’s cheek during the New Year’s celebration, days before threatening to annihilate South Korea if provoked.

‘Morning Star General’ Kim Ju Ae – Seoul officials think Kim’s daughter may be heir apparent

Kim Jong Un’s ‘most beloved child’ seen as his likely successor

And if the intention is indeed to signal that Ju Ae will be the next supreme leader, then it makes sense to build a more mature image for her, said Lee Sung Yoon, a fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Centre for Scholars.

“It may very well be the case that she has been determined internally as the heir apparent. But of course, it’s a bit premature to release that to the world. It would invite mockery.”

And despite South Korea’s National Intelligence Service acknowledging recently that Ju Ae appears to be Kim’s “most likely successor”, based on analyses of her public activities and the level of respect accorded to her, Lee remains sceptical.

“Yes, she’s cute and seems to have grown physically a bit taller over the past year, but she’s still a little girl. What can a little prepubescent 11-year-old do when she receives a foreign delegation? If Kim were to die today, can she emerge as the supreme leader?”

Professor Leif-Eric Easley from Ewha Womans University in Seoul shared a similar view. “Kim has ostentatiously elevated the status of his daughter, having her accompany him to high-profile events in what looks like an apprenticeship role. The variety of her appearances has expanded, and the formality of protocol, language and attire for her has increased.

“However, we aren’t sure about her name or age, much less whether she is Kim’s chosen successor. South Korean intelligence may consider her the most likely successor among known potential candidates, but that still doesn’t mean it’s likely she will inherit the regime.”

He added: “Pyongyang’s propaganda department could be planning decades ahead, but it’s probably more focused on the current leader’s brand image while putting up smokescreens to obfuscate power dynamics in North Korean politics.”

The feisty youngest child of the late Kim Jong Il is said to be 36 in 2024. She was widely seen as the de facto deputy to her elder brother and was tipped as successor before the appearance of Ju Ae.

Known for her strong diatribes, Ms Kim was by her brother’s side when he visited Russia and met President Vladimir Putin last September.

In her Jan 2 New Year message to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, she described him as “an honest and foolish person who reveals his hostility towards others without hesitation”, while referring to his predecessor Moon Jae-in as “an ugly person with honey on his mouth and a sword in his heart”.

Lee, who authored the book, The Sister: North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, The Most Dangerous Woman In The World, released last June, believes that she is a strong contender. “It’s entirely conceivable that for now, the little girl is the heir apparent. When she reaches adulthood, that’s mature enough to be a leader; very young, but still not a child,” he said.

“But for the next 15 years or so, I see only one candidate, the viable Baekdu bloodline member to be able to fill in in case Kim is incapacitated or permanently gone, and that’s Kim Yo Jong.”

Wendy Teo

The Straits Times

Asia News Network