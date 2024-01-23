Apparent temperatures in Seoul fall to minus 21.7 C

The cold wave that struck the country the previous day is expected to further freeze the nation, keeping daytime temperatures below the freezing point in most regions, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Temperatures in Seoul plunged to minus 13.9 C, with apparent temperatures of as low as minus 21.7 C, while surrounding cities Incheon and Suwon saw temperatures reach minus 13.1 C and 12.8 C, the KMA said.

The mercury also dipped to minus 13.4 C in the eastern city of Chuncheon as of 5 a.m. and minus 9.8 C in the eastern coastal city of Gangneung, while the central city of Daejeon recorded minus 12.2 C.