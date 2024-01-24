South Korea's Apgujeong Rolls Royce case driver gets 20-year prison sentence

The 28-year-old driver, surnamed Shin, who ran over a woman while driving a Rolls-Royce in Apgujeong, Gangnam, Seoul in August 2023, was charged with murder via hit-and-run.

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced the man to 20 years in prison on Wednesday.

“The defendant caused the car accident after ignoring the doctor's instructions not to drive when he was under the influence of the drugs (he was given). Immediately after the crime, he showed no effort to help the victim, made a quick getaway and destroyed evidence. Even during the arrest, he behaved abnormally, such as smiling at the victim,” the Seoul Central District Court said.