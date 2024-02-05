Forest fires rage on in central Chile killing at least 112 people over 3 days

The fires burned with the highest intensity around the city of Vina del Mar, where a famous botanical garden founded in 1931 was destroyed by the flames on Sunday. At least 1,600 people were left without homes.

Several neighbourhoods on the eastern edge of Vina del Mar were devoured by flames and smoke, trapping some people in their homes. Officials said 200 people were reported missing in Vina del Mar and the surrounding area.

The city of 300,000 people is a popular beach resort and also hosts a well-known music festival during the southern hemisphere’s summer.

On Sunday morning, Chilean President Gabriel Boric visited the town of Qhile, which was also heavily affected by the fires and reported that 64 people had been killed. In the afternoon, Chile’s Forensic Medicine Service updated the death toll to 99 people in a message published on X, formerly Twitter.