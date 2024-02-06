Seoul unveils plan for world's largest 'vertical' business district in Yongsan

In a press briefing Monday, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said the government will transform an area of unused land near Yongsan Station into an “international business district as a new centre for global urban competitiveness and technological innovation.”

Under the plans, the Seoul city government will develop the roughly 500,000 square meters of land into the world's largest "vertical" city, with extensive green space.

“There has been no case of a development plan on this scale among the world's largest cities,” Oh stressed. The district will be about 4.4 times the size of Hudson Yards, New York's largest mixed-use development site, it said.

The district is scheduled to be built by 2030 so that businesses will begin to move into the futuristic urban space in the early 2030s. Construction will begin in the second half of 2025.

The district will be reborn as a "Compact City" with urban areas that combine multiple functions such as work, leisure and housing within walking distance, according to Oh. The plan is part of a wider project to make the city more pedestrian-friendly, he said.