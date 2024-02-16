Making Asia and the Pacific more dynamic, healthier, wealthier, and better

However, the positive changes that help to make our lives better, healthier, and more prosperous, are not happening at the same time equally across all countries, or even equitably within them.

On the one hand, Asia and the Pacific are now home to three of the world’s five largest economies. These and other countries in the region help to feed much of the rest of the world the majority of aquaculture, rice production and the rapidly growing protein sector is found here.

On the other hand, hunger is still widespread in some parts of the region indeed more than 371 million are undernourished in Asia and the Pacific or half the world’s total.

Nearly two billion people cannot afford a healthy diet. Despite considerable progress, poverty remains a problem for many families. Meantime, inequalities persist among and within countries, between men and women and for youth, and indigenous peoples, and between cities and rural areas.