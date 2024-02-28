India stands for two-state solution to West Asia crisis: Jaishankar

“International humanitarian law must always be respected. The conflict mustn't spread within or beyond the region.

And efforts must also focus on seeking a two-state solution where Palestinian people can live within secure borders,” Mr Jaishankar said in a statement at the high-level segment of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council, Geneva. International humanitarian law must always be respected, he added.

Underlining that Indian civilisational thought has always emphasised “one earth, one family, one future”, he said this Indian approach is one of recognising that “we are defined more by how much we are alike than by our differences; that the many are impacted by the choices made by even a few; and that this interconnectedness means that genuine dialogue as the only way to find solutions is not just an imperative, but in fact, inevitable.”

It is, therefore, in the global community’s collective interest and responsibility to work together in the UN and outside, to find lasting solutions to geopolitical challenges.

”For this to happen, it is vital that we first recognise that for multilateralism to be credible, effective, and responsive, it is now high time to reform outdated structures and fix systemic flaws, and urgently make multilateral frameworks fit for purpose, reflecting current global realities,” the Indian minister said.