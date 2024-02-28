India stands for two-state solution to West Asia crisis: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed concern over the conflict in Gaza but made it clear that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable to India.
“International humanitarian law must always be respected. The conflict mustn't spread within or beyond the region.
And efforts must also focus on seeking a two-state solution where Palestinian people can live within secure borders,” Mr Jaishankar said in a statement at the high-level segment of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council, Geneva. International humanitarian law must always be respected, he added.
Underlining that Indian civilisational thought has always emphasised “one earth, one family, one future”, he said this Indian approach is one of recognising that “we are defined more by how much we are alike than by our differences; that the many are impacted by the choices made by even a few; and that this interconnectedness means that genuine dialogue as the only way to find solutions is not just an imperative, but in fact, inevitable.”
It is, therefore, in the global community’s collective interest and responsibility to work together in the UN and outside, to find lasting solutions to geopolitical challenges.
”For this to happen, it is vital that we first recognise that for multilateralism to be credible, effective, and responsive, it is now high time to reform outdated structures and fix systemic flaws, and urgently make multilateral frameworks fit for purpose, reflecting current global realities,” the Indian minister said.
Jaishankar explained that India’s approach to human rights is rooted in its democratic principles and pluralistic ethos.
”Our Constitution guarantees the protection of civil and political rights and provides for the progressive realization of economic, social, and cultural rights.
Our society and polity are anchored by our institutional strengths of an independent judiciary, robust media, and vibrant civil society. These values have continued to inform India’s policies, domestically and globally,” he added.
2024, the foreign minister said, is an important year for India’s democracy, with nearly 960 million voters gearing up to exercise their right to vote.
This is not merely a political exercise but a celebration of democracy, a festival where every voice resonates, and every vote counts. In a world where the principles of democracy are constantly tested, India stands as a beacon of hope and resilience, showcasing the power of the people to shape their collective future, he claimed.
Jaishankar said as the world’s most populous nation and fifth-largest economy, India always stands ready to share its experiences and expertise with those who wish to benefit from it.
“Our development cooperation, which spans the globe, is guided by the priorities of our partners; creates local capacities; and adheres to fiscal responsibility and transparency.”
The States Man
Asia News Network