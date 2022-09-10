Beijing steps up plan to become global high-tech, innovation hub

Zhongguancun Science City, Huairou Science City, Future Science City as well as the Yizhuang Economic Development Zone cover less than 6 percent of Beijing's city area, but they generate about one-third of the capital's GDP, official statistics showed.

Boasting a group of companies and research institutes in blockchain, semiconductor, quantum information, integrated circuit and network security, Zhongguancun saw its research and development fees hit 239.30 billion yuan ($34.49 billion) in 2021, an increase of 20.4 percent year-on-year.

The number of unicorns totaled 50 in Zhongguancun, second only to Silicon Valley in the United States. Last year, high-tech enterprises there generated gross revenue over 3.5 trillion yuan, up 19.3 percent from 2020.

Moreover, Zhongguancun has yielded fruitful results in encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship, with solid steps taken to create a fair and favorable business environment.