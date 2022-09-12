Xi, Putin to flex their muscles against US, Europe in meeting this week

The Russian army was forced to abandon its main bastion in northeast Ukraine.

President Xi Jinping will leave China for the first time in more than two years for a trip this week to Central Asia, where he will meet Putin, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Against a backdrop of Russia's confrontation with the West over Ukraine, the crisis over Taiwan and a stuttering global economy, Xi is due on a state visit to Kazakhstan on Wednesday, Reuters added.

Xi will then meet Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's summit in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan, the Kremlin said.

Both Chinese and Russian authorities have declined to say what is on the agenda for the talks, though analysts believe Xi will use the meeting to underscore his clout, while Putin can demonstrate Russia’s tilt towards Asia. Both leaders will probably use the meeting to show their opposition to the United States, just as the West seeks to punish Russia over the Ukraine war.