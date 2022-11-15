Biden-Xi meeting a step towards easing tensions despite differences

While the US president reiterated the US upholds the one China policy, he objected to the "coercive" and "increasingly aggressive" actions of Beijing toward Taiwan. He said those hostile actions undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region and jeopardise global prosperity.

Biden also raised concerns over Beijing's conduct harming human rights in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, and also pointed out China's non-market economic practices harm workers and families in America and around the world.

Xi gave a "full account" of the origin of the Taiwan issue, and China's principled position, according to China's State Council.

Stressing that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, Xi said it is "the first red line" that must not be crossed in China-US relations.

Xi stressed that China also supports and is committed to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, but that and the idea of Taiwan's independence are as "irreconcilable as water and fire”.

The two leaders agreed that nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won. They also underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

But as the White House readout explained how Biden criticised North Korea's military provocation and urged China to play a "constructive role" to deter Pyongyang's threats, China's side did not mention it.

Experts viewed Monday's meeting as an opportunity for the two sides to explore their desire for improvement in their bilateral relations.

“In several months, we may look back on the Biden-Xi meeting as the first signs of an inflexion point that began to decelerate the spiral towards conflict,” Jessica Chen Weiss, a China expert at Cornell University, said in an interview with the Financial Times.

“It’s encouraging that both sides agreed to empower senior officials to develop foundational principles for the relationship and working groups to make progress on specific issues,” Chen Weiss added.

Citing analysts’ opinions, China’s state-operated English news outlet Global Times said Monday’s bilateral summit plays positive for the relations between the two countries.

While tension remains between the two countries, Xi-Biden summit sent a “positive signal” to the world, that the world’s two biggest economies remain in communication and share the consensus of avoiding direct conflict, the Global Times said.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network