China signals no change to zero-Covid policy as mass protests challenge Xi’s authority

The unprecedented wave of protests has spread to Shanghai as well as universities in large cities, including Beijing and Nanjing.

In a rare show of public protest against the Chinese leadership, a video showed a group shouting: “Down with the Communist Party, down with Xi Jinping!”

In a front-page editorial on Sunday, the Communist Party’s People’s Daily newspaper said China would “unwaveringly persist” in its Covid-19 policies and that “victory will be attained only by persisting to the end”.

The editorial emphasised the need to correct “wrong attitudes”, including “underestimating the problem, indifference and self-righteousness”.

“Our prevention and control policies can stand the test of history… [and they] are scientific and effective… There is no doubt about this, and we should have full confidence in this,” the editorial read.

But after almost three years of the pandemic, many Chinese are fed up with Covid-19 policies that have battered the economy and left many cooped up at home.

Since late last week, mass demonstrations have sprung up in major cities, including Shanghai, Beijing, Nanjing, Wuhan, Urumqi and others.

Sunday’s protests broke out after an apartment fire three days earlier in Urumqi, the capital of China’s Xinjiang region, killed 10 people and injured nine others.