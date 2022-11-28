China tightens security after rare protests against Covid lockdowns

China disputed the account and said the journalist had not identified himself as a reporter.

"He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist," the BBC said.

On Sunday (November 27) in Shanghai, some protesters briefly chanted anti-Xi slogans, almost unheard of in a country where Xi has a level of power unseen since Mao Zedong's era.

Asked about widespread anger over China's zero-Covid policy, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told journalists: "What you mentioned does not reflect what actually happened.

"We believe that with the leadership of the Communist Party of China, and cooperation and support of the Chinese people, our fight against Covid-19 will be successful."

While anger with the Covid rules simmers, some expressed opposition to people taking to the streets.

The backlash against Covid curbs is a setback for China's efforts to eradicate the virus, which is infecting record numbers three years after it emerged in the central city of Wuhan.

The zero-Covid policy has kept China's official death toll in the thousands, against more than a million in the United States, but has come at the cost of confining many millions to long spells at home, bringing extensive disruption and damage to the world's second-largest economy.

Abandoning it would mean rolling back a policy championed by Xi. It would also risk overwhelming the health system and lead to widespread illness and deaths in a country with hundreds of millions of elderly and low levels of immunity to Covid, experts say.

Protests against the Chinese leadership were also staged in London and Tokyo.

The protests roiled global markets on Monday, sending oil prices lower and the dollar higher, with Chinese stocks and the yuan falling sharply.

State media did not mention the protests, instead urging citizens in editorials to stick to Covid rules. Many analysts say China is unlikely to re-open before March or April and needs an effective vaccination campaign before that.