Images purported to show China spy balloon emerge on social media

The United States took "custody" of the balloon when it entered U.S. airspace and had observed it with piloted U.S. military aircraft, one the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Video shot by an eyewitness showed what appeared to be the suspected spy balloon.

Reuters could not independently confirm the images were of the spy balloon, but they were filmed over Billings, Montana after authorities issued a ground stop as the military mobilized assets including F-22 fighter jets in case President Biden ordered the balloon be shot down.

The man who shot the video, Chase Doak, said that the object had remained stationary in the sky for over half an hour.



