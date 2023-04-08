China, France vow to promote world security, stability
President Xi Jinping said on Friday that political settlement is the only right way out for resolving the Ukraine crisis, reiterating that a cease-fire and stopping hostilities at an early date conforms to the interests of all concerned parties and those of the entire world.
Xi made the remarks during an informal meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province. Macron wrapped up his three-day state visit to China on Friday, which took him to both Beijing and Guangzhou.
Both leaders exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis following their discussions on Thursday during bilateral talks in Beijing.
Xi said that the causes of the Ukraine crisis are complex, and if sustained, no one will benefit from the conflict.
China never handles the issue based on its own interests, but always stands for fairness and justice, he said, adding that relevant parties should assume their responsibilities and make corresponding efforts to create the conditions for a political settlement of the crisis.
China welcomes France putting forward specific proposals on a political settlement of the conflict, and it stands ready to support it and continue to play a positive role, Xi said.
Macron said that France agreed with China that a political settlement of the crisis needs to accommodate the legitimate concerns of all parties.
France attaches great importance to China's global influence, and stands ready to develop close communication and cooperation with China and make joint efforts to advance the political settlement of the issue.
Resolving the Ukraine crisis was one of the important issues on the agenda of Macron's visit to China, in addition to strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between the European Union and China.
A joint statement by the two countries released on Friday highlighted that China and France will work together to promote world security and stability.
On the Ukraine crisis, the statement said that both countries support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine based on the principles of international law and the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter.
Both countries oppose armed attacks on nuclear power stations or other civilian nuclear facilities, and highlight the importance of the parties involved in the conflict strictly abiding by international humanitarian law, the statement said.
During the meeting, Xi also briefed Macron about the Chinese path to modernization, a central task laid out by the Communist Party of China at the Party's 20th National Congress in October.
Xi said that "we are fully confident" about the prospects for China's development, and he welcomed France further exploring the vast Chinese market.
Macron said that true friendship calls for mutual understanding and mutual respect.
France appreciates China's support for France and Europe in upholding independence and unity, and is ready to respect each other's core interests in terms of sovereignty and territorial integrity with China, as well as strengthen technological and industrial cooperation with China, open markets to each other, and contribute to each other's development and revitalisation, he said.
Both presidents agreed to maintain close strategic communication to promote the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership to a higher level.
Macron said that he welcomes and looks forward to Xi's visit to France next year.
The joint statement noted that the two countries will strengthen political dialogue to enhance political mutual trust. They will continue the mechanism of the yearly meeting between the two heads of state. France reiterated upholding the one-China policy.
While stressing the need to promote economic exchanges and advance pragmatic cooperation in various fields, the two countries also pledged to restart the cultural and people-to-people and exchanges that were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and make joint efforts to cope with global challenges, the statement said.
