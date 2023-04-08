China, France vow to promote world security, stability

Xi made the remarks during an informal meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong province. Macron wrapped up his three-day state visit to China on Friday, which took him to both Beijing and Guangzhou.

Both leaders exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis following their discussions on Thursday during bilateral talks in Beijing.

Xi said that the causes of the Ukraine crisis are complex, and if sustained, no one will benefit from the conflict.

China never handles the issue based on its own interests, but always stands for fairness and justice, he said, adding that relevant parties should assume their responsibilities and make corresponding efforts to create the conditions for a political settlement of the crisis.

China welcomes France putting forward specific proposals on a political settlement of the conflict, and it stands ready to support it and continue to play a positive role, Xi said.