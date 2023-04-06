Taiwan wary of China's maritime movements after Beijing denounces US Speaker meeting

Mixed reactions in Taipei over possible China retaliation to Tsai-McCarthy meeting

Taipei residents expressed mixed reactions on Thursday to possible retaliation from China over Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s recent meeting with United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Tsai met with McCarthy on Wednesday in California, where the two discussed how to speed up arms deliveries to Taiwan among other topics.

McCarthy is the most senior U.S. figure to meet a Taiwanese leader on US soil in decades. China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has denounced the meeting and threatened retaliation, although has not specified what its reaction might be.

It was business as usual at a local market in Taiwan’s capital Taipei on Thursday. While 56-year-old Wilson Chuang said he supported Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy, others expressed worry over the possibility of conflict breaking out.

"I'm really worried about it. Even though I’m past the age of needing to serve in the army, our next generation of kids still needs to,” said 64-year-old retiree, Sam Lin.

Reuters