Employee at Chinese company wins 365 days of paid leave at annual dinner

Local media reported that the man often travels as part of his job responsibilities.

Reports of the large prize have raised envy among Chinese netizens, with some inquiring tongue-in-cheek about vacancies at the company.

But the unusual nature of the prize left others discussing its practicality.

One commenter on Douyin, TikTok’s sister app in China, said: “Dare he accept the prize? After a year, he might return to find someone else in his role.”

It was not the first time a Chinese company has offered a year of paid leave as a lucky draw grand prize.

In January 2022, a sales employee from another company, also in Shenzhen, similarly struck the jackpot of 365 days of paid leave.

The employee ended up converting a portion of his award into cash and also donated part of it to local charities, Chinese media reported.

The Straits Times

Asia News Network