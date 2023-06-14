Lionel Messi detained in Beijing airport over ‘Taiwan-China confusion’
Football superstar Lionel Messi found himself caught in the middle of the international dispute between China and Taiwan over the weekend.
Messi was apprehended at Beijing Airport after arriving aboard a private plane on his way to join his Argentina teammates for a friendly match against Australia on June 15 (Thursday).
A video clip shows the 35-year-old global football icon surrounded by a group of police officers in the airport.
Messi was detained because Chinese authorities had an issue with his passport, according to local media reports.
The footballer has both Argentine and Spanish passports but travelled to China using his Spanish passport. Spanish passport-holders do not require a visa to enter Taiwan, which Messi mistakenly thought was part of China, according to the UK’s Daily Mirror newspaper.
The cause of Messi’s confusion may have been the similarity in the names of the two countries. Taiwan is officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), while mainland China is officially the People's Republic of China (PRC).
Spanish citizens can travel to Taiwan without a visa, but still require a visa to enter mainland China. As a consequence, Messi was unable to enter China and had to wait at the airport for two hours as authorities hurried through his visa application.
Messi has announced he is leaving French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to join Inter Miami in the US Major Soccer League at the end of this month.
Regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, the Argentine has received numerous accolades throughout his career including the prestigious Ballon d'Or award a record seven times and the Golden Boot as top scorer in Europe on six occasions.
Messi spent 17 years playing for Barcelona, breaking the club record for goals scored (672) and appearances (778) and leading the team to 35 titles, including 10 in La Liga, 7 Copa del Reys, and four Uefa Champions League trophies.
Last year he captained Argentina to victory in the Fifa World Cup, becoming the first player to score in every stage of the competition including two goals in the final.