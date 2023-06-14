Lionel Messi detained in Beijing airport over ‘Taiwan-China confusion’

Messi was apprehended at Beijing Airport after arriving aboard a private plane on his way to join his Argentina teammates for a friendly match against Australia on June 15 (Thursday).

A video clip shows the 35-year-old global football icon surrounded by a group of police officers in the airport.

Messi was detained because Chinese authorities had an issue with his passport, according to local media reports.

The footballer has both Argentine and Spanish passports but travelled to China using his Spanish passport. Spanish passport-holders do not require a visa to enter Taiwan, which Messi mistakenly thought was part of China, according to the UK’s Daily Mirror newspaper.