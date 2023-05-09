Messi and Fraser-Pryce win top Laureus awards

The 35-year-old Paris St Germain forward has previously won the award once before, sharing it with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

Messi also became the first athlete to scoop both the World Sportsman of the Year Award and the World Team of the Year Award in the same year.

“It is always nice to receive this kind of recognition, but well, with team sports, this year I was lucky to fulfil my greatest dream to be world champion with my national team. It took a long time, practically almost all my career, but I got it in the end. It cost me a lot, I went through everything, a lot of happiness with Barcelona and a lot of sadness with the national team, but I never stopped. I want to share this with all of Argentina and thank you and good night." Said Messi

Jamaican Fraser-Pryce enjoyed an outstanding 2022, which included winning the 100m gold at the World Athletics Championships.

Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who won the 2022 U.S. Open and rose to number one in the ATP rankings, was named the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year.

