Beijing ready to facilitate peace talks with Palestine

Abbas’ visit came after China hosted talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia that resulted in the two restoring diplomatic relations.

China supports Palestine becoming a full member state of the United Nations, supports the strengthening of internal unity within Palestine, and supports the resumption of negotiations between Palestine and Israel based on the principles of “land for peace”, relevant UN resolutions and the “two-state” solution, in order to achieve peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel, according to a joint statement released after the meeting.

The two presidents jointly announced the establishment of a strategic partnership. They highly commended the traditional friendship between the two countries, and agreed that China and Palestine are truly good friends, partners and brothers who trust and support each other, the statement said.

Xi said that facing changes in the international situation unseen in a century and new changes in the situation in the Middle East, China is willing to strengthen unity and cooperation with Palestine and other developing countries to enhance cooperation in international and regional affairs, promote collective cooperation between China and Arab states, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and uphold international fairness and justice.

Abbas expressed his gratitude for China’s long-standing support and selfless help for the just cause of the Palestinian people. He said that Palestine firmly supports China’s stance on its core interests and abides by the one-China principle.

The Palestinian side highly appreciates China’s successful mediation of the dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and thanks China for proposing multiple initiatives to achieve a just resolution of the Palestine issue, Abbas said.

Palestine trusts in China’s wisdom and just position, and looks forward to China playing a greater role in promoting internal reconciliation in Palestine and achieving peace in the Middle East, he added.

Prior to the talks, Xi held a grand welcoming ceremony for Abbas, which included a review of the People’s Liberation Army Honor Guard by the two leaders and the firing of a 21-gun salute in Tian’anmen Square.

The two presidents witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents, including an economic and technological cooperation agreement.

Cao Desheng

China Daily

Asia News Network