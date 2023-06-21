China's economic woes deepen

The Chinese economy, which was once a beacon of hope as the world's second-largest economy, is now faltering. Domestic consumption, imports, exports, and high debt levels are all contributing to the crisis. The hope of becoming a global engine may not materialise as young people losing their jobs becomes a common occurrence.

The Chinese economy is now in continuous decline. Four years ago, it was a contender to dethrone the United States as the global economic player. However, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on both China and the global economy has delivered a significant setback.

Previously, China relied heavily on the real estate sector, which accounted for up to 30% of its GDP. When the real estate bubble burst, China's economy suffered a major blow.

Analysts believe that the only way for China to recover is to focus on expanding its exports. Domestic consumption is unlikely to sustain the economy as China is currently facing record-high unemployment among young people.

Before the Covid-19 crisis, China was expected to easily surpass the US as the world's leading economic power in the near future. However, the economic impact of the virus has affected the global economy, and China's elevation to No 1 has been delayed.

Even the largest economy in the world, the US, has experienced significant challenges and had to increase its debt ceiling once again. China, considered the main rival and nemesis of Uncle Sam, also suffered setbacks but is still seen as a potential economic driving force, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.