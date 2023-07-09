Red tourism injects vitality into China's old revolutionary base

"Bearing the history in mind, I came to the site for a more profound understanding of China's past," Yang said.

To meet the growing demand among visitors, the memorial hall of the Zunyi Meeting announced that it would remain open at night for tourists starting from May 20 amid China's red tourism boom.

Last year alone, Zunyi received a total of 81.86 million visitors, raking in 85.7 billion yuan (about 12 billion US dollars). Approximately 18 % of the tourists were drawn to the red tourism sites among various attractions.

Every Saturday, the Red Army Street close to the site of the Zunyi Meeting resounds to the melodies sung by the local "red song" art ensemble. The ensemble comprises over 180 members, all of whom are retirees from the city, with the eldest aged 84 and the youngest aged 57.

With an average age of nearly 70 years old, the elderly members are quite familiar with the songs themed on China's revolutionary era.

"We didn't know each other until our shared passion for music and a collective desire to preserve and carry forward China's revolutionary spirit brought us together," said Chen Huiyan, 60, deputy head of the art ensemble.

Chen added that younger generations are also interested in their performances and would join their chorus from time to time.

Qi Mingchen, a fourth grader from Zunyi Cultural Elementary School, is among the city's energetic youngsters who voluntarily embrace the responsibility of carrying forward Zunyi's revolutionary glory and the Red Army spirit.

A year ago, Qi volunteered to become an exhibition guide at the memorial hall of the Zunyi Meeting. During holidays and spring and summer breaks, the little boy will come to the exhibition hall and tell stories of the Red Army's Long March to visitors.

Born in Zunyi, Qi loves the revolutionary stories of his hometown. So far, he has delivered nearly 20 presentations as the exhibition guide. "I can still feel the influence of the Red Army in our daily life," Qi said.

Zunyi's "red genes" have brought tangible benefits to the locals in modern days. Official data released in 2022 showed that Zunyi had seen its GDP exceed 400 billion yuan over the past decade, treble the 2012 level.

Rooted in its revolutionary past, the city is now embarking on a new chapter of development while retaining its historical significance.

China Daily

Asia News Network