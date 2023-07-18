TICA attended Conference of Forum on Global Action for Shared Development

The theme of the Conference is “Global Development Initiative: Echo the Development Agenda and Call for Global Action”.

Ministerial and High-level representatives from 158 countries and International and regional organisations attended the Meeting.

Thailand is a founding member of the Group of Friends of Global Development Initiative (GDI) which is an initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2021.

Thailand’s participation in the Meeting represented its role in promoting development cooperation as part of the effort to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.