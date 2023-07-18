TICA attended Conference of Forum on Global Action for Shared Development
On July 10, 2023, Ureerat Chareontoh, Director-General of Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA) attend the First High-level Conference of Forum on Global Action for Shared Development hosted by China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) in Beijing.
The theme of the Conference is “Global Development Initiative: Echo the Development Agenda and Call for Global Action”.
Ministerial and High-level representatives from 158 countries and International and regional organisations attended the Meeting.
Thailand is a founding member of the Group of Friends of Global Development Initiative (GDI) which is an initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2021.
Thailand’s participation in the Meeting represented its role in promoting development cooperation as part of the effort to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
Director-General of TICA took this opportunity to meet with development partners and TICA’s counterparts, e.g. CIDCA, the Foreign Economic Relations Department of Myanmar, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC). She had a bilateral meeting with Deng Boqing, Vice Chairman of CIDCA.
They appreciated the close and cordial ties between Thailand and China and the strengthened cooperation in all areas.
Vice Chairman of CIDCA expressed thanks to Thailand for being a founding member of the Group of Friends of GDI. The Director-General of TICA welcomed the establishment of CIDCA in 2018 and as a founding member of the Group of Friends of GDI, she reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to support GDI in line with Thailand’s policy.
She looked forward to the signing of the MoU on Human Resource Development between CIDCA of PRC and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, which will be an effective mechanism to promote Human Resource Development both at bilateral and trilateral levels.
Director-General of TICA met with Aung Moe Chae, Deputy Director-General of the Foreign Economic Relations Department, Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations of Myanmar to discuss the implementation of the Thailand – Myanmar three-year Development Cooperation Programme (2020-2022) and future cooperation.
While the Myanmar side conveyed appreciation to Thailand for the long-standing and continued Thai-Myanmar development cooperation, the Thai side underlined the importance of Human Resource Development in implementing the Development Cooperation Programme and also invited the Myanmar side to submit applications for various long-term scholarships and short-term training courses organised by Thailand in Sub-regional frameworks, especially ACMECS scholarship programme.