China's coastal provinces up emergency response as Typhoon Doksuri approaches

The provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters raised the response level at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

It is anticipated to be the strongest typhoon to impact eastern Guangdong in nearly a decade, the Guangdong provincial meteorological authorities said.

Guangdong is expecting Doksuri to bring torrential downpours and strong winds in some areas. Local authorities issued early warning information to the public, warning ships and workers operating in nearby seas to return to ports in time to take shelter.

The railway station in Shantou City will suspend some high-speed train services from Wednesday to Sunday.