Chinese parent sceptical of efficacy of limiting children's phone time

Val Yan, her mother, is worried about internet addiction. However, she sees phone usage as an important and unavoidable part of modern society. Val does not want Arissa to be behind her peers in technological fluency but is not sure how to balance Arissa's screen time.

"Yes, of course, I'm worried. Kids using phones to study is part of it, but when they watch videos it's easy to get addicted," Yan said.

Mobile phone addiction is a major concern in China. The government drafted regulations in August limiting minors to a maximum of two hours a day on their smartphones. Children under eight would be limited to a maximum of 40 minutes a day. When daily usage time is exceeded, the mobile will "automatically close other applications," local media reported.