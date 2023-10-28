China's international flights to maintain recovery in winter

From Oct 16 to Oct 22, a total of 7,750 international passenger flights were operated, about 51 % of the volume before the epidemic. Those flights involved 61 countries. Among them, 22 countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, have approached or exceeded the pre-epidemic volume of flights.

In addition, two international routes to Kuwait and Serbia were opened.

"The administration will continue to encourage and support Chinese and foreign airlines to resume international passenger flights, improving the international route network and supporting people movements between China and foreign countries to ensure stable foreign trade and investment," Liang said.

She also noted that the civil aviation network between China and countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative will be expanded to benefit international economic and trade cooperation and people exchanges.

China upgraded its epidemic management measures and announced the lifting of travel restrictions last December. Since then, the number of international flights has maintained a steady recovery.

Luo Wangshu

China Daily

Asia News Network