HK visitor numbers exceed 30m in first 11 months

The HKTB said in a statement Wednesday that the provisional visitor arrivals for November stood at about 3.29 million, with visitors from short-haul markets increasing by more than 20 per cent from the previous month.

“Cumulatively, Hong Kong received a total of 30.07 million visitors from January to November this year,” the HKTB said.

A total of 23,817,878 visitors from the Chinese mainland flocked to the special administrative region from January to November, while the number of non-mainland visitors reached 6,251,796.

Short-haul travelers for the same period totaled 3,140,812 while long-haul visitors reached 1,713,263. There were 313,778 travellers from new markets, the board said.