HK visitor numbers exceed 30m in first 11 months
The number of tourists who visited Hong Kong during the first 11 months of the year exceeded 30 million, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board.
The HKTB said in a statement Wednesday that the provisional visitor arrivals for November stood at about 3.29 million, with visitors from short-haul markets increasing by more than 20 per cent from the previous month.
“Cumulatively, Hong Kong received a total of 30.07 million visitors from January to November this year,” the HKTB said.
A total of 23,817,878 visitors from the Chinese mainland flocked to the special administrative region from January to November, while the number of non-mainland visitors reached 6,251,796.
Short-haul travelers for the same period totaled 3,140,812 while long-haul visitors reached 1,713,263. There were 313,778 travellers from new markets, the board said.
Dining vouchers for locals
In response to the Hong Kong SAR government's efforts to encourage local consumption, the HKTB also said it will give away a total of 200,000 dining vouchers worth HK$100 ($12.8) each under its “Hong Kong Night Treats for Locals” campaign.
The vouchers will be given away on Dec 20 and Jan 10 and members of the public can redeem each voucher for a HK$100 discount off their dine-in spending at an outlet of their choice from over 1,200 restaurants and bars in the city.
Wang Zhan
China Daily
Asia News Network