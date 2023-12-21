HK sets action plan to become world's leading shipping hub

The blueprint reiterates Hong Kong’s advantageous geographical location, unique institutional strengths, free economy and rich experience in international trade and commerce, stressing that the ultimate goal is to contribute to the country’s high-quality development.

In the nation’s new development paradigm, the drive for high-quality development, aimed at making the economy more innovative, efficient and sustainable, is the foremost task in building a modern socialist country by midcentury.

Among a slew of initiatives in the blueprint is the program to develop a green and smart port. The government will study the feasibility of providing green methanol and other clean energy refuelling facilities for both local and ocean-going vessels, and is expected to announce the relevant action plan next year, Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung told a press conference.