China's northernmost province kicks off ice fishing season

The fishing from chiselled ice holes on the Lianhuan Lake in the Mongolian autonomous county of Dorbod, Heilongjiang, fired the first shot as ice fishing lakes in the country's northernmost province kicked off the harvesting season.

Fishermen selected the areas where they believed to have large shoals of fish on the lake to chip away at the ice, exposing the water surface to cast their nets.

"Bighead, carp, crucian... This year, the fish variety in the first catch is rich," said Jin Feng, a veteran local fisherman.

He said the largest single net of fish on Wednesday on the lake weighed about 150,000 kg.

The ice fishing culture has been passed on in Dorbod for over 1,000 years. In recent years, the bustling scene against the backdrop of the ice lake and frosty banks has been wooed by throngs of anglers and tourists, turning the remote place into a tourist attraction.