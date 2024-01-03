Crystallized dinosaur egg fossils unearthed in Hubei

"All three fossils have a relatively high level of preservation and the eggshells and internal crystalline minerals are mostly well-preserved," said Zhao. "Only some small areas on the surface of the eggs show localized cracks, revealing internal mineral crystallization. That is completely different from the other surrounding dinosaur egg fossils."

Observing the most typical fossil, labelled as J2, experts found that the crystals near the eggshell were densely packed, while those in the central part of the egg were larger and exhibited single-crystal structures, which indicates that the crystallization process occurred from the outside to the inside.

"The current scientific research on the formation of crystallized dinosaur egg fossils is relatively weak, and no relevant theories have been established across the world," said Zhao. "Based on the preliminary observations of the intact morphology of the eggshells, we inferred that they should be unhatched or unbroken dinosaur eggs.

"The internal calcite minerals are likely the result of a large amount of supersaturated calcium carbonate solution infiltrating through the eggshell pores, leading to crystallization and filling."

Among the 31 dinosaur egg fossils in the nest, more than 20 had surface cracks and internal sediment fillings, indicating that the majority of the eggs had hatched.

"The three crystallized dinosaur egg fossils were located on the same side of the nest, which may indicate a certain uniqueness in the microenvironment of the location," said Zhao. "The three dinosaur eggs might have been close to a water channel and have been submerged shortly after being laid due to rising water levels."

It is worth noting that crystallized dinosaur egg fossils are extremely rare worldwide because the formation environment and conditions for them are very demanding compared to ordinary dinosaur egg fossils.

"Some crystallized dinosaur egg fossils can be only occasionally seen in large exhibitions and museums, attracting attention from various fields," said Zhao.

"However, these fossilized eggs have become specimens without important buried information after being removed from their original sites and geological layers.

"The fossils discovered in Qinglong Mountain are still in their original burial and protected states, together with other dinosaur egg fossils," he said.

"The formation of crystallized dinosaur egg fossils occurred in a unique paleoenvironment, preserving valuable geochemical information about dinosaur egg laying and hatching periods, as well as information about the microenvironmental characteristics of the nests."

Liu Kun

China Daily

Asia News Network