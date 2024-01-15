‘Face reality’, Taiwan tells China, even as island enters new era after election

It also looks set to be a kingmaker in the legislature, where, with eight seats, it could ultimately hold the balance of power in the 113-seat legislature. The KMT won 52 legislative seats, while the DPP, which lost its majority, took 51. Two went to independents.

Young voters were key to the outcome, said observers. While cross-strait relations loomed over the vote, many were more seized by bread-and-butter issues such as housing affordability, inflation and income inequality, and how the incumbent DPP has handled them. There was also disenfranchisement over Taiwan’s entrenched political duopoly.

For Taiwanese manicurist Selena Lu, the TPP’s outsized role hopefully spells more accountability among the larger and more established parties.

The 29-year-old, who voted for Ko and his party “without any hesitation”, told The Straits Times: “My impression of Ko is that he’s someone who can get things done. The other two parties are just fighting all the time.”

She added that the ruling party had not done enough to slow down soaring housing prices. “I feel sad every time I walk by realtor offices.

“The sales figures on the ads in the windows are just impossible to reach,” she said.

In the lead-up to the vote, opinion polls had consistently indicated that Dr Ko resonated with young people. In a Dec 27 survey by Taiwanese broadcaster MNews, for instance, 51% of those aged 20 to 24 said they supported Ko, versus 25.7% for Lai and 10.2% for Hou.

Throughout the campaign period, Ko’s rallies also saw mostly young people in the crowds. Thousands of his supporters, known as “little grass” in a nod to how new the party is, would wear clips of plastic grass in their hair at events.

Convenience store worker Lin Hsiang-hung, 25, said that he and his peers wanted a more pluralistic political landscape.

His family are long-time supporters of the KMT, but he said he could not vote the same way because the party was “stuck in its old ways”.

“After all this time, the KMT is still going on about the 1992 Consensus,” he said, referring to a tacit agreement between Beijing and the then-ruling KMT that the two sides of the strait are part of one China.

“I voted for the TPP because Ko hasn’t focused on the China issue. He has focused more on issues like social housing, which is more important to me.”

At a dinner event on Jan 14, Lai acknowledged the DPP’s loss of its legislative majority and pledged not to give up. “The greater the challenges, the harder you have to work,” he said.

Meanwhile, political jockeying will soon start.

“Everyone will be watching who the TPP chooses to work with, going forward. Both the DPP and the KMT will need Ko on their side to advance their agenda,” said Associate Professor Chen Shih-min from National Taiwan University.

After the election, Dr Ko told reporters that he had no plans to work with a fixed party.

“I’ll choose to work with whichever party, depending on the issues at hand,” he said.

Yip Wai Yee

The Straits Times

Asia News Network